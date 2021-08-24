checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 16/08/2021 and 20/08/2021

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument 		Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted
average price of shares
acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 8/16/2021

FR0010259150

25270

82.6287

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/16/2021

FR0010259150

9030

82.9330

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/16/2021

FR0010259150

855

82.7562

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/16/2021

FR0010259150

2265

82.9151

AQEU

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/17/2021

FR0010259150

15100

83.6661

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/17/2021

FR0010259150

8102

83.5750

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/17/2021

FR0010259150

2376

83.4604

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

8/17/2021

