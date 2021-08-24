Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 16/08/2021 and 20/08/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price of shares
acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|8/16/2021
|
FR0010259150
|
25270
82.6287
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
9030
82.9330
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
855
82.7562
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
2265
82.9151
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
15100
83.6661
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
8102
83.5750
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
2376
83.4604
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
|
