checkAd

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest

Autor: Accesswire
24.08.2021, 18:00  |  32   |   |   

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to goldZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which …

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to gold

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which offers the world's largest range of physically backed metal exchange traded commodities (ETCs), has today reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its gold ETC from 0.145% to 0.12%. This means it has the lowest charges and total cost of ownership of any physically backed gold ETC in the world.

Foto: Accesswire

Alexander Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of GPF, said: 'We anticipate that pension funds, along with wealth managers, family offices and other professional investors, will increase their allocation to gold and other metals as they look to continue to diversify their portfolios, hedge against rising inflation, and capitalise on the global economic recovery. Our new market-leading TER should make our gold-backed ETCs instrumental in that endeavour.'

GPF has launched six physically-backed metal ETCs this year - copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum and palladium, with listings on LSE, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana and SIX. GPF is the only provider of physical copper and nickel ETCs in the world. GPF is a subsidiary of MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest mining conglomerates, which is headed by Vladimir Potanin.

Analysis of the 12 other physically backed gold ETCs listed in Europe shows that annual fees range from 0.4% to 0.15%, making them between £28,000 and £3,000 more expensive on a £10m investment compared to GPF gold on an annual basis.

To strengthen ETC investor security, GPF uses IBM's Hyperledger Blockchain in the custody chain of the metal. This is in addition to the traditional processes used by the custodian, enhancing the transparency and accountability of the issuer. By recording bar and cathode information on the blockchain, it provides clear ownership and an immutable custody chain for investors using the ETCs.

The metals backing the ETCs are sourced from producers and metal suppliers, which have confirmed their compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda and other global initiatives in sustainable development and responsible mining. GPF is the only major ETC issuer to make such a pledge.

The study, which was carried out by GPF, shows that 75% of pension funds are expecting to increase their allocation to gold over the next 12 months, compared to just 5% who expect to underweight the metal.

Global Palladium Fund

The Global Palladium Fund was created to make the world's precious, base and rare-earth metals accessible to everyone and to advance the development of world-changing technologies in essential areas such as aerospace, electronics, and the automotive. GPF cares about our planet deeply and stands ready to ensure that its resources are spent wisely where they are needed most.

For more information, visit: www.gpf.global

Media contact: Maria Dzenisa pr@gpf.global

SOURCE: Global Palladium Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661129/Nornickels-Global-Palladium-Fund-Red ...

Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to goldZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
PrimeTime Holdings Provides Corporate Update, Completes C$29.9 million Private Placement of Secured ...
Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces PRS-220 Presentation at ERS Highlighting Preclinical Data for CTGF ...
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval as a Sports Wagering Vendor from the Tennessee ...
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Drills 42.68 Grams Au over 3.7 Meters at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network ...
Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of ...
Neuropathix, Inc. Forms Dermique Incorporated its New Wholly Owned Subsidiary for the Ownership and ...
Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D 7.0 at Four Upcoming International Industry Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrOpus One Carries Out a Detailed Mag Survey Over Its Gold Discovery Near Matagami and Invites to Its Annual Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:41 UhrSabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:15 UhrFortitude Gold Scarlet Intercepts Include 4.57 Meters of 3.19 g/t Gold within 19.81 Meters of 1.57 g/t Gold
Accesswire | Analysen
15:15 UhrAdyton Reports Fergusson Island Gameta Trenching, intersecting long intervals of mineralisation including 60m @ 1.68g/t Au, incl 16m @ 2.29g/t Au and 6m @ 3.39g/t Au
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrAnalyse: Goldpreis: Warum Goldman Sachs jetzt bullisch wird!
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
14:30 UhrST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) UPSIZES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $5.5 MILLION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrLiberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWhite Metal Expands the Ellen Zone with Step-Out Drilling Returning 3.68 g/t Au over 10.5 m, Including 19.9 g/t over 1.5 m, Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrMagellan Begins Work to Open Upper Portal at Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten