Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and a YTM of 4.76% enabling refinancing of its unsecured bond and further execution of the M&A pipeline

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and a YTM of 4.76% enabling refinancing of its unsecured bond and further execution of the M&A pipeline 24-Aug-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Subsequent bond issue of EUR 80 million reaching total framework of EUR 350 million

Proceeds to be used to refinance unsecured German bond and further M&A transactions

Well oversubscribed, issued at a price of 103.00%, corresponding to YTM of 4.76%

August 24, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has, following a book building process, successfully placed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 80 million under its existing senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0015194527) (the "Bond" and the transaction is referred to as the "Subsequent Bond Issue" or the "Subsequent Bonds").

The transaction was well received by the market generating strong demand from primarily institutional investors based in the Nordics, continental Europe, North America and Asia, ultimately allowing the Subsequent Bonds to be priced at 103.00% of par, which corresponds to a yield to maturity (YTM) of 4.76%.

Net proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be put on an escrow account from which it can be released to redeem the Company's outstanding unsecured German bond (ISIN: DE000A2R4KF3) in full as well financing EBITDA positive acquisitions of entities with similar or complementary businesses to that of the Company. The Company has a strong M&A pipeline and expects to be able to acquire further media and/or games companies in the upcoming months after having signed four M&A transactions in the year to date.