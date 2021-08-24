Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair Drop Series features ultra-collectible, specially curated cards that are only available for a limited time. Fortnite will be getting two Secret Lair drops of its very own that will encapsulate iconic in-game locations and characters. The Secret Lair x Street Fighter drop features classic Street Fighter characters like Chun-Li, whose card includes the thematically appropriate mechanic multikicker.

Wizards of the Coast , a division of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), revealed a slate of Magic: The Gathering products—including crossovers with Fortnite and Street Fighter —coming in 2022. Wizards of the Coast also confirmed that the highly anticipated Magic: The Gathering animated series will be coming to Netflix in late 2022.

Earlier this year Wizards of the Coast announced plans to explore Universes Beyond, a way for fans to play Magic: The Gathering in fictional worlds beyond Magic’s planes. The next addition to the Universes Beyond series is The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth, where players can battle for The One Ring with Aragorn, ride with Nazgul, scheme with Saruman, or journey into Mount Doom. Gandalf, Gollum, Frodo, and more will be part of a Magic: The Gathering booster release in 2023 that will immerse fans in Middle-earth.

Universes Beyond will also see Warhammer 40,000 commander products coming next year. Fans can look forward to four decks with new art, new cards and reprints that are all set in the world of Warhammer 40,000. Players can look for the chance to head into battle with Space Marines battling against other factions from the 41st millennium in Q3 2022.

“Magic is the core of our business and the brand has never been bigger,” said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast. “From partnerships with pop culture touchstones like Street Fighter, Fortnite and The Lord of the Rings to a Netflix animated series launching next year – there has never been a better time to be a Magic fan.”

The highly anticipated Magic: The Gathering animated series will be available on Netflix in late 2022. The animated series is currently in full production and Wizards of the Coast confirmed today that Brandon Routh (credits: Arrow, The Flash, Superman Returns) will be the voice actor for Gideon Jura, an unfalteringly heroic Planeswalker in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse.

While the series brings together familiar and well-loved Planeswalkers for Magic fans, it also introduces new characters and kicks off a completely new story, so anyone—even if they’ve never played Magic before—will enjoy the story from episode one.