OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173) today announced that the Company will be present at the following investor events:

- Amsterdam MidCap Event - September 20, 2021 - Full digital event

- Investor Access Event - September 27 - 28, 2021 - Paris

- HealthTech Innovation Days - October 4 - 5, 2021 - Paris

- Portzamparc Biotech Health Conference - October 5, 2021 - Paris

- European MidCap Event - October 21 - 22, 2021

- Geneva MidCap Event - December 1 - 2, 2021

OSE Immunotherapeutics will host a physical (Paris) and virtual “Immuno-oncology R&D Day” on October 12, 2021. The event will highlight OSE’s leading scientific role in immuno-oncology and its emerging proprietary portfolio, provide a more in-depth look at lead projects, Tedopi and BI 765063, and their commercial potential.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

- Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.

In Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.

In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.

- CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results. Voluntary and temporary Phase 1 enrollment suspension on-going (July 2021).

Immuno-oncology platform

- BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 results in monotherapy and BI 765063 dose escalation study ongoing in combination with Ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist).