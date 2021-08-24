Appgate Named a Leader Among Zero Trust Network Access Providers in Report by Independent Research Firm

In the report Forrester states: “[Appgate] is the best fit for companies that need high security and a self-hosted option. Appgate offers its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) as a SaaS, but also as a self-hosted option for enterprises and agencies that need it. Its cryptographic single packet authorization (SPA) can make for a supertight network defense posture.”

Appgate , the secure access company, has been named by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: Zero Trust Network Access, Q3 2021 .

Appgate was evaluated amongst 15 vendors identified by Forrester as the most significant providers in the ZTNA category. Appgate received a differentiated rating, the highest possible, in six criteria, including deployment flexibility, non-web and legacy apps, ecosystem integration, client support, connector capabilities and product vision.

“Cyberthreats are adapting to the dynamic ways in which people work, making it imperative for organizations to implement a Zero Trust security strategy,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate. “ZTNA, and Appgate SDP, is the foundational first step and sets the course for success – it’s why our customers rated us 9.5 out of 10 in terms of importance to their Zero Trust strategy. Whether your network resources are in the cloud or on-site, Appgate adapts to globally distributed users, devices and hybrid IT helping to future-proof your IT environment. We believe being named a Leader in this category by Forrester underscores our commitment to help organizations modernize their security to align with Zero Trust architecture.”

Features of Appgate SDP, an industry-leading ZTNA solution, include:

Strengthening security by reducing risk and increasing security controls for all users and workloads wherever they reside

Reducing complexity by simplifying security operations, configuration, management and compliance

Improving user experience and productivity by reducing IT support requests and accelerating business processes

Streamlining automation, embracing security-as-code for more agile and rich integrations via bidirectional APIs and boosting operational efficiency via automated deployment and scaling without manual security controls or firewall configurations

Forrester also says in the report, “[Appgate] offers exceptional integration with services like ITSM and CMDB. Appgate is one of the few vendors in this space specializing in ZTNA without taking on the entire Zero Trust Edge (ZTE/SASE) security model directly. Appgate delivers its security and business value through distributed policy-enforcement points that integrate with solutions like ServiceNow.”

For more information on Appgate SDP, visit www.appgate.com/SDP.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects nearly 700 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com. On February 9, 2021, Appgate announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC BB: NTWN), a publicly traded shell company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time Appgate will become a public company. For more information, please visit www.appgate.com/investor-relations.

