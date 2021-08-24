Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 16 August to 20 August 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 August to 20 August 2021
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/08/2021
FR0010313833
8942
109.7326
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/08/2021
FR0010313833
5686
109.7385
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/08/2021
FR0010313833
1764
109.7307
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/08/2021
FR0010313833
1771
109.7407
AQEU
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
18/08/2021
FR0010313833
8499
109.8743
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
18/08/2021
FR0010313833
4254
109.8954
CEUX
|
