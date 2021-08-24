JLT Mobile Computers receives order worth just over SEK 11M from American customer in the transportation segment

Växjö, Sweden, August 24, 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that it’s US subsidiary, after a long time of collaboration and tough competition, has been awarded a significant order from one of North America’s largest companies within the transportation segment. The customer placed its first order in the second quarter of the year and has now issued a follow-on order worth just over SEK 11M. The order includes JLT’s latest generation JLT6012 vehicle-mount computer, with a multi-year service agreement. Since 2016, previous generations of JLT’s products have been used by the satisfied customer. This consecutive order is a confirmation of continuous good demand and adoption of JLT’s latest products. Deliveries are planned for this year.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services, and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. More financial information is available on the JLT Investor Relations site www.jltmobile.com/investor-relations.