checkAd

WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 18:00  |  50   |   |   

WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform

Geneva – August 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it will collaborate with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, to auction the late Kobe Bryant autographed Black Mamba NFT package.

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

As previously announced, WISeKey will commercially launch its WISe.Art NFT platform (https://www.wise.art) for the collectible and luxury market on September 1, 2021, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “We are excited to have the Black Mamba NFT package auctioned through our WISe.Art platform. Our WISe.Art NFT platform is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies, enables the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.  Furthermore, NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral to comply with upcoming ESG regulations and the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform Geneva – August 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...