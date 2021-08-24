WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform

Geneva – August 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it will collaborate with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, to auction the late Kobe Bryant a utogra phed Black Mamba NFT package .

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

As previously announced, WISeKey will commercially launch its WISe.Art NFT platform (https://www.wise.art) for the collectible and luxury market on September 1, 2021, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “We are excited to have the Black Mamba NFT package auctioned through our WISe.Art platform. Our WISe.Art NFT platform is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies, enables the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Furthermore, NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral to comply with upcoming ESG regulations and the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.”