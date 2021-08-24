OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day

NANTES, France, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that the Company will be present at the following investor events:

OSE Immunotherapeutics will host a physical (Paris) and virtual “Immuno-oncology R&D Day” on October 12, 2021. The event will highlight OSE’s leading scientific role in immuno-oncology and its emerging proprietary portfolio, provide a more in-depth look at lead projects, Tedopi and BI 765063, and their commercial potential.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform