Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Charenton-le-Pont, 24th August, 2021
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31 July 2021
|
111 949 218
|
Number of voting rights (1):
122 670 744
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
122 535 492
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
Attachment
