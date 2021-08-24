Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.08.2021, 18:05 | 21 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 18:05 | MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES (ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF)) Charenton-le-Pont, 24th August, 2021 MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS ISIN Code: 0000060873 Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights 31 July 2021 111 949 218



Number of voting rights (1):

122 670 744







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):

122 535 492



Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes. (1) Including treasury shares (2) After deduction of treasury shares Attachment MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_July 2021







