Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts

(PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.

Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnouts

Kambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to capitalise on the emerging opportunities within this rapidly growing vertical

Abios is a B2B esports company which provides data, odds and visualisation services to industry operators including Kindred Group, LeoVegas Group and Pinnacle Sports, as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft

Its services are delivered by approximately 40 staff members based in Stockholm and Manila

In 2020, Abios generated revenue of SEK18m and, following the acquisition, will continue to provide products and services to both Kambi and non-Kambi customers



