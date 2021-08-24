Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
(PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnoutsKambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to …
(PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnoutsKambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to …
- (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.
- Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnouts
- Kambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to capitalise on the emerging opportunities within this rapidly growing vertical
- Abios is a B2B esports company which provides data, odds and visualisation services to industry operators including Kindred Group, LeoVegas Group and Pinnacle Sports, as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft
- Its services are delivered by approximately 40 staff members based in Stockholm and Manila
- In 2020, Abios generated revenue of SEK18m and, following the acquisition, will continue to provide products and services to both Kambi and non-Kambi customers
Kambi Group (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare