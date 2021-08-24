checkAd

Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnoutsKambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to …

  • (PLX AI) – Kambi Group plc acquires esports data and odds provider Abios.
  • Kambi buys Abios for SEK150m, paid in cash, with up to SEK120m in earnouts
  • Kambi says can become now a leading provider of esports products and services as it seeks to capitalise on the emerging opportunities within this rapidly growing vertical
  • Abios is a B2B esports company which provides data, odds and visualisation services to industry operators including Kindred Group, LeoVegas Group and Pinnacle Sports, as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft
  • Its services are delivered by approximately 40 staff members based in Stockholm and Manila
  • In 2020, Abios generated revenue of SEK18m and, following the acquisition, will continue to provide products and services to both Kambi and non-Kambi customers


