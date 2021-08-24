checkAd

Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former Production Area

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining claims in Shining Tree and provides an update on the on-going work at Shining Tree.

Platinex has consolidated the former Ronda mine which is the largest former producer at Shining Tree providing virtually 100% ownership of the mine workings, depth and strike extensions by acquiring the Trillium Mining Corp. (“Trillium”) claims. Trillium is a 100% owned subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc. (“Alamos”). The claims include ground over a large portion of the historical workings and directly at the surface area of these claims (see image). Platinex currently owns the down dip potential below 200m and controls the two historical shafts. The claim package is located near the centre of the 220 square km Shining Tree property (see image).

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex stated, “There have been no previous attempts to bring the Herrick Gold Mine and the Ronda Mine together even though the workings are separated by a mere 1.2 km. The Ronda Mine was in production for a short period in 1939 and 1940 before shutting down for WWII. Recorded production from the 22,309 tonnes milled was 2,727.2 oz of gold and 4,830 oz of silver. Establishing resources will now be a priority of Platinex following the consolidation of these strategic properties.”

The transaction provides Alamos with an equity position in Platinex and greater regional participation in the developing Shining Tree camp which is experiencing increased activity including IAMGOLD and Sumitomo’s Cote Gold development project, Ore Finder’s Knight Project, and Aris Gold’s recent acquisition of the Juby gold project.

Terms of the Transaction are as follows:
The purchase price by the Company to the Seller for the Mining Claims shall be:

  • five million (5,000,000) common shares of the Purchaser (the “Platinex Shares”);
  • the shares will be subject to a six month hold period.; and
  • a two percent (2%) net smelter returns royalty on the Mining Claims (the “Royalty”).

Project Update:

The Company has undertaken an extensive work program commencing in September, 2020 and is ongoing including a program of linecutting, DHIP inversion study of the Herrick drilling done in 2008-2011, an IP survey covering 28.5 line km of the grid including parts of the Caswell and Ronda Mine area, and areas south of and through the Herrick Mine and Churchill Mine where it has now been confirmed the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone separates older volcanic rocks on the south from a large area of Porcupine sedimentary rocks and possible Temiskaming sedimentary rocks on the northeast. The IP survey identified 25 IP chargeability anomalies including 16 identified as high priority.

