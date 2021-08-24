checkAd

Arkema Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held
by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held
by the Company)

 

July 31, 2021

 

76,736,476

 87,229,105

85,500,910

 

