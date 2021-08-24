Arkema Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number
Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held
by the Company)
Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held
by the Company)
July 31, 2021
76,736,476
87,229,105
85,500,910
