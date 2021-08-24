checkAd

Legend Power Schedules Q3 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it will release its Q3 2021 financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q3 2021 financial results for Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Thursday, August 26, 2021

TIME:

5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT)

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

North America Toll Free Dial-in Number (877) 201-0168
International Dial-in Number - (647) 788-4901

ONLINE LISTENING

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100 ...

CONFERENCE ID:

9467428

REPLAY:

Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.
Legend Power® Systems Inc. provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO
+1 (604) 671-9522
svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 503-1054
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661156/Legend-Power-Schedules-Q3-2021-Finan ...

