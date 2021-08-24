Novatec and Virotech to become Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe

Dietzenbach (ots) - The two German diagnostics companies NovatecImmundiagnostica GmbH and Virotech Diagnostics GmbH are excited to announce thatthey have joined forces and will now operate together as Gold StandardDiagnostics Europe . Both entities have agreed to consolidate their businessesto better address their partners´ needs and demands. Since the SARS COV 2outbreak, the companies have been committed to providing the best possiblesupport in the fight against the coronavirus by continuously researching anddeveloping high-quality assays to detect the virus and identify specificmutations."Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe unlocks the potential of our combinedstrengths and establishes the perfect foundation to consistently expand ourportfolio. Together, we have the necessary infrastructure to be competitive anddeliver innovative diagnostics solutions", says so Artin Papanian, GeneralManager at Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe. "Our customers will now benefitfrom the extensive product portfolio that goes hand in hand with the businessthey are familiar with."Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe with its headquarters located in Dietzenbach,Germany, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic kits forboth human and veterinary markets. In addition to focusing on infectiousdiseases (bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases), hormones, and autoimmunity,the group also has a broad experience in automation and software to offer acomplete panel to diagnosis.Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe has increased its number of employees to over200 and continues to grow. With new product development and innovationcapabilities, the company is committed to developing, manufacturing anddistributing the highest quality assays and services to its vast laboratorynetwork worldwide. The company will continue to devote all its efforts toimproving patient care.Contact:Artin Papanian+49 6074 48760Gold Standard Diagnostics Europemailto:info@goldstandarddiagnostics.euhttp://www.goldstandarddiagnostics.com