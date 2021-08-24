checkAd

Novatec and Virotech to become Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe

Dietzenbach (ots) - The two German diagnostics companies Novatec
Immundiagnostica GmbH and Virotech Diagnostics GmbH are excited to announce that
they have joined forces and will now operate together as Gold Standard
Diagnostics Europe . Both entities have agreed to consolidate their businesses
to better address their partners´ needs and demands. Since the SARS COV 2
outbreak, the companies have been committed to providing the best possible
support in the fight against the coronavirus by continuously researching and
developing high-quality assays to detect the virus and identify specific
mutations.

"Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe unlocks the potential of our combined
strengths and establishes the perfect foundation to consistently expand our
portfolio. Together, we have the necessary infrastructure to be competitive and
deliver innovative diagnostics solutions", says so Artin Papanian, General
Manager at Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe. "Our customers will now benefit
from the extensive product portfolio that goes hand in hand with the business
they are familiar with."

Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe with its headquarters located in Dietzenbach,
Germany, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic kits for
both human and veterinary markets. In addition to focusing on infectious
diseases (bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases), hormones, and autoimmunity,
the group also has a broad experience in automation and software to offer a
complete panel to diagnosis.

Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe has increased its number of employees to over
200 and continues to grow. With new product development and innovation
capabilities, the company is committed to developing, manufacturing and
distributing the highest quality assays and services to its vast laboratory
network worldwide. The company will continue to devote all its efforts to
improving patient care.

Contact:

Artin Papanian
+49 6074 48760
Gold Standard Diagnostics Europe
mailto:info@goldstandarddiagnostics.eu
http://www.goldstandarddiagnostics.com



