Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TRIL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) to Pfizer Inc. for $18.50 per share in cash is fair to Trillium shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Trillium and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Trillium shareholders; (2) determine whether Pfizer is underpaying for Trillium; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Trillium shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Trillium shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

