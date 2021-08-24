checkAd

Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Designation showcases managed detection and response solution purpose-built for workloads on AWS

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Alert Logic's MDR solution has successfully met the requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. These six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

Iodine Software turned to Alert Logic to provide MDR for their workloads on AWS. "Leading health systems across America have entrusted Iodine with their patients' data. Keeping that data private and secure is our most important job," said Cheng Zhou, Director of Site Reliability Engineering, Iodine Software. "Alert Logic has proven to be the cornerstone of how we are able to securely deploy on AWS. With Alert Logic, we can leverage threat intelligence and a security team watching our environment 24/7, giving us a security posture we could not build on our own." 

Achieving AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable organizations to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools and operational processes of each service provider used to address specific cloud security challenges, such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for security teams to select the right MSSP to help them reduce business risk and elevate their cloud strategy.

