Mastermind Posts $415,000 in Net Income for Q3 2021

Dan Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, commented, “Results for Q3 2021 were strong and reflected solid revenue from clients in Influencer Marketing, Social, and Mobile. We are doing innovative work for clients in a number of industries including agriculture, retail, financial services, home improvement and pet care that is producing results and awards. Mastermind is also having M&A discussions with a number of agencies of varying size across the US.”

Q3 2021 Highlights

Revenue for 9 months ended 2021 was $2,905,000 vs. $2,876,000

Net Income for the 9 months ended 2021 was $415,000, an increase of $167,000 over 2020

Detailed financial information can be found in Mastermind’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 and filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 23, 2021.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with leading brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Digital Issues Management. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. For more information about Mastermind, Inc., please visit: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

