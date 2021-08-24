Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform

Liftoff, a leading global performance-based mobile app marketing optimization platform, and Vungle, a leading global mobile app discovery and enablement platform, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine. The merger will create one of the world’s largest independent and privacy-friendly platforms that fuels the entire mobile app growth cycle across user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics. Liftoff co-founder and CEO Mark Ellis will lead the combined company as CEO and Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy will be assuming the role of President. The transaction follows prior majority investments from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in both Liftoff and Vungle.

Liftoff and Vungle currently operate as strong, complementary partners within the marketing ecosystem, each with proven track records of delivering innovative industry solutions. Liftoff’s best-in-class technology enables mobile app marketers to acquire and retain high value users at scale, by delivering more than two billion engaging ads each day across more than 550,000 mobile apps in more than 140 countries through advanced machine learning, prediction intelligence and creative optimization capabilities. Vungle operates one of the largest and most diverse mobile monetization platforms, with over 100,000 direct SDK integrations across leading mobile app publishers and 15,000 individual content creators across its influencer marketing platform, in addition to a broad suite of strong capabilities across user acquisition, creative technologies, and content analytics.

Combining two scaled and highly compatible market leaders will create an end-to-end platform that improves the effectiveness of mobile advertising and provides greater scale and enhanced capabilities for mobile developers to build, advertise and monetize their apps. The merger will accelerate key growth initiatives for both companies and enable the combined company to continue to serve the industry with world-class solutions, fueled by market-leading product and technical innovation.

“When we launched Liftoff nine years ago, it was our vision to offer leading solutions for mobile marketers, in a world where few independent and unbiased alternatives existed,” explained Mark Ellis. “In joining forces with Vungle, we offer not only the industry’s most complete and scaled platform, but also maintain our focus on serving our mobile customers without any conflicts or competing offerings. I am excited about our next phase of growth and innovation as we create the go-to mobile growth platform of the future.”