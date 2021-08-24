QNB Corp. Declares Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.08.2021, 19:00 | 13 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 19:00 | QUAKERTOWN, PA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 24, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record September 10, 2021. QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s web site at QNBbank.com. # # # CONTACT: David W. Freeman QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5619 dfreeman@qnbbank.com







