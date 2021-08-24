Investing in Manganese - Future-Friendly Mining Idea Explains Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy!

Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy educates. The importance of all future Manganese mined domestically, a critically important mineral.

Manganese will affect how we travel, live our lives while being socially responsible to Planet Earth!

Manganese is a significant modern metal. More than 90% of worldwide utilization is attached to the steel and development industries, with China being a substantial buyer of the world's fourth most widely used metal: Manganese.

Despite its strong base of interest, the costs of acquiring manganese have in the last few years continued to be volatile, due to its problematic sourcing either from its ethically challenged mining practices in Africa or producing a high-quality manganese by utilizing toxic selenium in Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM) process.

As stated in a late 2020 Roskill market report on the metal, significant new developments in manganese mining in Ghana, Gabon, and South Africa, may be attributable to an earlier expansion in Chinese port stockpiles, which may have prompted an oversupply in the manganese market, "forcing downward pressure" on the price of manganese in 2019 and into mid-2020.

“We foresee greater demand for manganese arising from electric vehicle EV expansion, resulting in an upward price for manganese,” explains CEO Martin Kepman:

1) Tesla’s projected to put into operation 5 new Gigafactories around the world in the next 5 years

2) 6 new Gigafactories planned by Volkswagen by 2030

3) Ford is using its signature 150 pickup truck series and launching their lightning EV 150 truck, which also converts into a generator, to lead the charge. Ford is forecast to invest 22 billion through 2025 into their Hybrid EV vehicle projects.

4) GM is investing 10 billion dollars in developing 25 EV models

5) China is planning to phase out the internal combustion engine by 2035.

Moreover, recently, there was a spike in the price of manganese briefly in mid-2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed down manganese production.

In the recovery period, China has benefited from a strong infrastructure-focused economic rebound, much earlier than other countries who were managing COVID-19. This results in a promising outlook for Chinese demand in manganese, as their focus on obtaining manganese continues to benefit from the development of their infrastructure projects.