checkAd

Investing in Manganese - Future-Friendly Mining Idea Explains Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy!

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 19:22  |  38   |   |   

Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy educates. The importance of all future Manganese mined domestically, a critically important mineral.

Saint-Laurent , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in Manganese is a Future-Friendly Mining Idea Explains Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy!

Manganese will affect how we travel, live our lives while being socially responsible to Planet Earth!

Manganese is a significant modern metal. More than 90% of worldwide utilization is attached to the steel and development industries, with China being a substantial buyer of the world's fourth most widely used metal: Manganese.

Despite its strong base of interest, the costs of acquiring manganese have in the last few years continued to be volatile, due to its problematic sourcing either from its ethically challenged mining practices in Africa or producing a high-quality manganese by utilizing toxic selenium in Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM) process.

As stated in a late 2020 Roskill market report on the metal, significant new developments in manganese mining in Ghana, Gabon, and South Africa, may be attributable to an earlier expansion in Chinese port stockpiles, which may have prompted an oversupply in the manganese market, "forcing downward pressure" on the price of manganese in 2019 and into mid-2020.

“We foresee greater demand for manganese arising from electric vehicle EV expansion, resulting in an upward price for manganese,” explains CEO Martin Kepman:

1) Tesla’s projected to put into operation 5 new Gigafactories around the world in the next 5 years

2) 6 new Gigafactories planned by Volkswagen by 2030

3) Ford is using its signature 150 pickup truck series and launching their lightning EV 150 truck, which also converts into a generator, to lead the charge. Ford is forecast to invest 22 billion through 2025 into their Hybrid EV vehicle projects.

4) GM is investing 10 billion dollars in developing 25 EV models

5) China is planning to phase out the internal combustion engine by 2035.

Moreover, recently, there was a spike in the price of manganese briefly in mid-2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed down manganese production.

In the recovery period, China has benefited from a strong infrastructure-focused economic rebound, much earlier than other countries who were managing COVID-19. This results in a promising outlook for Chinese demand in manganese, as their focus on obtaining manganese continues to benefit from the development of their infrastructure projects.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investing in Manganese - Future-Friendly Mining Idea Explains Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy! Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X Energy educates. The importance of all future Manganese mined domestically, a critically important mineral.Saint-Laurent , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Investing in Manganese is a Future-Friendly Mining Idea …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...