Ehave Accelerates Growth With LOI To Acquire India Based Moksha Digital, A Medical Imaging Software Provider

Moksha Digital is the creator of the FDA Cleared CuriePACS (Picture Archival and Communication System) and CurieRIS (Radiological Information System) solutions designed to meet the needs of the Radiologists, the Clinicians and the Surgeons.

Moksha Digital creates software to help healthcare institutions drive quality higher and costs lower by providing Picture Archival and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information System (RIS), and Histo-Pathology Information System.

MIAMI and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Moksha Digital Software Pvt. Ltd., a provider of medical imaging software and the creator of the FDA cleared CuriePACS and CurieRIS solutions. CuriePACS and CurieRIS are used by radiologists, clinicians, and surgeons in multiple hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe. The founders of Moksha Digital have worked for companies such as Sony, AOL Time Warner, SAP, Oracle, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs worldwide and collectively have decades of imaging and software engineering experience offering proven expertise in medical imaging. For more information on Moksha Digital, please visit http://mokshadigital.com.

Moksha Digital has offices in the Indian cities of Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as the USA. It also works with a team of experienced and qualified partners and resellers in other regions. For structuring purposes, the assets of Moksha Digital will be acquired by Tennessine Software Trading LLC and Tennessine Software Trading LLC will be acquired by Ehave. Tennessine Software is looking to expand the business worldwide and has a business plan in place to increase the sales of Moksha Digital's software, as well as Ehave's Dashboard.

CuriePACS and CurieRIS

CuriePACS is Moksha Digital’s flagship product and becomes the backbone for integrating image and clinical data with EHR as a means of bridging the gap between referring physicians and radiologists. CuriePACS uses state of the art storage management software to store data in a lossless VNA format and receive images from any DICOM compliant or non-DICOM modalities. Images captured from the device are instantaneously available at multiple viewers, thus allowing physicians to consult with radiologists for a better diagnosis without losing valuable patient time. CuriePACS is FDA cleared and compliant with international standards, like DICOM, HL7 & HIPAA. It is platform independent with support for Windows, LINUX and Mac operating systems.