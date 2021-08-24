checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (GSFI) Sells Chuck's Vintage to VGTel, Inc. (VGTL)

GSFI Will Install New Board & Officers Of VGTL

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company" or “GSFI”) (https://greensolarutility.com/), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic retail specialty brand in Los Angeles and New York City, has been sold to VGTel, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGTL) allowing GSFI to focus on its objectives in the Solar Utility/Solar Finance space alongside burgeoning opportunities in current projects and near-term initiatives. 

Subsequently, Chuck’s Vintage, Inc. has purchased 1,000 Preferred Series A shares of VGTel, Inc. (OTC PINK: VGTL), representing a majority of the voting class shares, placing Jim DiPrima as interim CEO as the VGTL will work to file necessary reports to effect an OTC Pink Current Information tier in conjunction with identifying officers and directors positioned to effectively manage and grow the Company.

CEO James DiPrima said: “After VGTL becomes current, we at GSFI, intend to bring shares of VGTL into GSFI so that our shareholders will get additional consideration for the transaction. The initial consideration was the assumption of certain liabilities. 

An 8-K has been filed with the SEC today by Green Stream Holdings, Inc.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/conv_pdf?id=15181782&guid=ULq1kH ... 

An 8-K has been filed with the SEC today by VGTel, Inc, on 8/13/2021:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/conv_pdf?id=15161114&guid=opF1ke ...

More information to follow in subsequent releases.

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.
Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space. Please visit: https://greensolarutility.com

