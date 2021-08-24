checkAd

Ready Computing Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers

Company is named as a Sample Vendor in Community Resource Network Management Category. As a leader in the healthcare IT services space, Ready Computing administers Community Resource Network Management solutions, which provides a transformational benefit for U.S. healthcare payers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is recognized as a Sample Vendor by Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, in the Community Research Network Management (CRNM) category. The model, which simplifies care coordination by offering care program creation, oversight, and measurement in one platform, was mentioned as a transformational benefit in Priority Matrix for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021 in this report.

CRNM includes analytics, integrated workflows, service provider directories, referrals management, and outcomes measurement. This cloud-based model is important in addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) because most healthcare organizations are limited in their scope and focus on a certain subpopulation or a single nonmedical determinant, like housing instability, for example. CRNM combines individual initiatives and integrates data and workflows across constituencies to address these needs to scale.

"CRNM has transformational potential that healthcare organizations and agencies acknowledge," said Mark Taylor, Director of Product Strategy for Ready Computing. "We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner in this Hype Cycle report as we continue to offer a solution that utilizes data to manage risk and improve patient outcomes."

According to this report, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches." 1 Based on this Hype Cycle research report, CRNM will take five to 10 years for mainstream adoption.

As a leader in the interoperability and standards community, Ready Computing continues to offer its clients end-to-end technology services and solutions in the healthcare IT industry, as well as other industries across the globe.

1 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021", Bryan Cole, Jeff Cribbs, Mandi Bishop, 13 July 2021

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ready Computing
Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. It serves both the public and private sectors in the U.S. and internationally and supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and a competitive advantage. 

To learn more about Ready Computing and its end-to-end technology services and solutions, visit www.readycomputing.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Tiffany Kayar
tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Disclaimer

