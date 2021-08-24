Vectron Systems AG: Planning 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast

Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021:



Vectron Systems AG hereby publishes its planning for the business year 2021. Accordingly, the following ranges are now planned: Sales between EUR 40.9 and 42.4 million with an EBITDA between EUR 4.5 and 5.5 million. The aforementioned figures take into account the planned merger of the 100% subsidiary bonVito GmbH, which will contribute just under EUR 3.0 million of revenue and approximately EUR 0.5 million of EBITDA to the target figures.

Business development in 2021 continues to be characterised by uncertainties in connection with the development of the ongoing Corona pandemic.



