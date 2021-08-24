DGAP-Adhoc Vectron Systems AG: Planning 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021:
Vectron Systems AG hereby publishes its planning for the business year 2021. Accordingly, the following ranges are now planned: Sales between EUR 40.9 and 42.4 million with an EBITDA between EUR 4.5 and 5.5 million. The aforementioned figures take into account the planned merger of the 100% subsidiary bonVito GmbH, which will contribute just under EUR 3.0 million of revenue and approximately EUR 0.5 million of EBITDA to the target figures.
Business development in 2021 continues to be characterised by uncertainties in connection with the development of the ongoing Corona pandemic.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de
24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
