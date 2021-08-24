checkAd

Vectron Systems AG: Planning 2021

Vectron Systems AG: Planning 2021

Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021:

Vectron Systems AG hereby publishes its planning for the business year 2021. Accordingly, the following ranges are now planned: Sales between EUR 40.9 and 42.4 million with an EBITDA between EUR 4.5 and 5.5 million. The aforementioned figures take into account the planned merger of the 100% subsidiary bonVito GmbH, which will contribute just under EUR 3.0 million of revenue and approximately EUR 0.5 million of EBITDA to the target figures. 
Business development in 2021 continues to be characterised by uncertainties in connection with the development of the ongoing Corona pandemic. 

Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
