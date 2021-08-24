Total Gabon First Half 2021 Financial Statements
Main Financial Indicators
|
|
Q2 21
Q1 21
Q2 21
vs.
Q1 21
H1 21
H1 20
H1 21
vs.
H1 20
Average Brent price
$/b
69.0
61.1
+13%
65.0
40.1
+62%
Average Total Gabon crude price (1)
$/b
65.1
54.4
+20%
61.5
30.7
+100%
Crude oil production
from fields operated by Total Gabon
kb/d (2)
14.4
18.5
-22%
16.4
20.3
-19%.
Crude oil production
from Total Gabon interests (3)
kb/d
22.6
26.8
-16%
24.7
26.6
-7%
Sales volumes (1)
Mb (4)
2.34
2.08
+13%
4.40
5.18
-15%
Revenues (5)
M$
172
139
+24%
|
