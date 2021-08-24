ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End

checkAd

Dallas, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced the company expects to exceed its first million in revenue prior to the end of the year from the electric vehicle ecosystem the company has been constructing over the last few years.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business.

The company launched a pilot in Kenya in July in conjunction with a 2,000 electric motorcycle order.  CEO Dr. Randell Torno expects to begin delivering on the 2,000 electric motorcycle order before the end of the year.  The company intends to publish a specific revenue target shortly after Labor Day which falls on September 6, 2021.

Earlier today, the company announced an expansion of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rideshare Business Pilot into Ethiopia.  The pilot expansion in Ethiopia has been in the works for approximately the last year.  Dr. Torno visited Addis Ababa earlier this month to finalize expansion plans.

Africa has millions of motorcycles, both two wheeled and three wheeled, deployed as taxis or boda-bodas and tuk tuks, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles. 

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

Ultimately, ALYI does not intend to go it alone on the overall development and rollout of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy. ALYI is building a core element into its Ecosystem that attracts, if not compels the participation of all would be brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference.  The EV symposium and conference will be anchored by an EV race event in Kenya that comes with a substantial brand name.

