Verizon waives calling charges to Afghanistan

Wireless consumer and business customers as well as residential landline customers can call to Afghanistan for free

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to developments in Afghanistan, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its consumer and business wireless customers as well as its residential landline customers to Afghanistan, from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.



"During this time of need, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Afghanistan," said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group for Verizon. "Waiving these kinds of calling charges will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and friends."