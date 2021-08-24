cyan AG announces preliminary financial figures for the first half of 2021

Munich, August 24, 2021 - Preliminary revenues of cyan AG amounted to EUR 3.5 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 16.9 million). In addition, EUR 1.0 million (H1 2020 EUR 2.3 million) of other operating income and changes in inventories were recognized - resulting in total earnings of EUR 4.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 19.2 million). Revenues increased slightly to EUR 1.9 million compared to the previous quarter (Q1 2021: EUR 1.7 million). In contrast, the sum of other operating income and changes in inventories decreased; this was mainly due to the fact that the contract costs incurred transitioned from capitalization to scheduled amortization with the launch at Orange. EBITDA for the first half of the year stood at EUR -7.4 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.2 million). Net debt increased from EUR 7.3 million as of 31.12.2020 to EUR 10.8 million.

in EUR Million H1 2021 H1 2020 Revenues 3.5 16.9 Other operating income 1.1 0.9 Change in inventories and capitalized own work -0.1 1.4 Costs of materials and services procured -2.8 -2.0 Personnel expenses -5.9 -5.5 Value adjustments/impairment -0.4 -6.2 Other operating expenses -3.0 -3.3 EBITDA -7.4 -2.2

in EUR Million 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 Cash and cash equivalents 2.5 2.5 Net debt 10.8 7.3

cyan is in a transformation year in 2021 in which the focus is on generating recurring revenues - this process has not yet fully taken place in the first half of the year. Further, no major license agreements have been concluded so far in 2021, which generated very high non-recurring revenues especially in the previous year.