Federman & Sherwood File First Class Action Lawsuit in Oklahoma City Against T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of T-Mobile customers impacted by the recently announced data breach of T-Mobile’s systems. Investigations into the breach revealed that cybercriminals were able to access the following highly confidential information:

Names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and driver’s license information.

If you received notice of the data breach or have determined that your personal information was comprised, please contact Federman & Sherwood.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit

https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-inves ...

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all T-Mobile customers who were affected by the data breach.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Lauren Martin at lbm@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.




