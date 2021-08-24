First Northern Bank Takes Leadership Role in Regional Coalition Addressing Affordable Housing

First Northern Bank (OTCQB: FNRN) is proud to announce that Jeremiah Smith, Senior Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer has been appointed to chair the Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s newly formed Community Reinvestment Coalition whose primary goal will be reinvesting in low- to moderate-income communities. The first initiative of the CRC will be a commitment of $100 million in financing to address the affordable housing crisis in the Greater Sacramento region.

Joining Jeremiah on the CRC are regional community banking leaders Five Star Bank’s James Beckwith, River City Bank’s Stephen Fleming, Suncrest Bank’s Ciaran McMullan and Bank of the Sierra’s Michael Olague. There will be the opportunity for additional banks to join the committee in the future.

“We’re looking forward to building this coalition of banks to focus on the need for more affordable housing options for our residents,” Jeremiah said. “The housing data shows us how vital and important this initiative is in the Sacramento region. Through the collaboration of local community bank leaders and our combined financing of $100 million for affordable housing, we believe we will be able to make meaningful headway toward addressing this critical issue throughout our region.

“First Northern Bank is extremely vested in the local communities we serve and has always played a major role in ensuring the vibrancy of those communities. The CRC’s mission is a natural fit for the Bank, and I am honored to be a part of such a vital coalition focused on bringing solutions that will have positive and long-lasting impacts on our region.”

About First Northern Bank

First Northern Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in relationship banking. The Bank, headquartered in Solano County since 1910, serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, and Contra Costa Counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at every branch location, including Dixon, Davis, West Sacramento, Fairfield, Vacaville, Winters, Woodland, Sacramento, Roseville, Auburn and Rancho Cordova. The Bank also has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the Bank’s 11 branches. First Northern is rated as a Veribanc “Blue Ribbon” Bank and a “5-Star Superior” Bank by Bauer Financial for the earnings period ended March 31, 2021 (www.veribanc.com) and (www.bauerfinancial.com). The Bank can be found on the Web at thatsmybank.com, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.