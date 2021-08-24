Cyan H1 Revenue Drops, With No Major License Agreements Concluded Autor: PLX AI | 24.08.2021, 21:40 | 1 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 21:40 | (PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year agoSays focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the … (PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year agoSays focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the … (PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.

Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year ago

Says focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the first half of the year

No major license agreements have been concluded so far in 2021

Starts working on measures including cost reduction program, a cash capital increase of up to EUR 8 million and a repositioning of the BSS/OSS (i-new) business unit CYAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



