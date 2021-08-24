Cyan H1 Revenue Drops, With No Major License Agreements Concluded
(PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year agoSays focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the …
- (PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.
- Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year ago
- Says focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the first half of the year
- No major license agreements have been concluded so far in 2021
- Starts working on measures including cost reduction program, a cash capital increase of up to EUR 8 million and a repositioning of the BSS/OSS (i-new) business unit
