Cyan H1 Revenue Drops, With No Major License Agreements Concluded

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 21:40  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year agoSays focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Cyan half year revenue EUR 3.5 million vs EUR 16.9 million a year ago.
  • Half year EBITDA EUR -7.4 million vs EUR -2.2 million a year ago
  • Says focus is on generating recurring revenues, but this process has not yet fully taken place in the first half of the year
  • No major license agreements have been concluded so far in 2021
  • Starts working on measures including cost reduction program, a cash capital increase of up to EUR 8 million and a repositioning of the BSS/OSS (i-new) business unit
Wertpapier


21:21 UhrDGAP-News: cyan AG gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
21:21 UhrDGAP-News: cyan AG announces preliminary financial figures for the first half of 2021
16.08.21DGAP-News: cyan AG: Forecast adjustment and strategic realignment
16.08.21DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
16.08.21cyan: Gewinnwarnung für 2021
16.08.21Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG passt Umsatz- und Ertragsprognose 2021 an (deutsch)
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG adjusts sales and earnings forecast 2021
16.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG passt Umsatz- und Ertragsprognose 2021 an
