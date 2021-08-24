DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma 24.08.2021 / 22:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Minjuvi is a new therapeutic option for eligible patients with DLBCL in Canada to address an urgent unmet medical need



PLANEGG/Munich, Germany, - August 24, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced that Health Canada has granted Incyte, its development and commercialization partner for tafasitamab, a Notice of Compliance with conditions for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab), a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Incyte and MorphoSys share global development rights for tafasitamab; Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the United States. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi(R) in the U.S., and is marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi(R) in Canada.

"The approval of Minjuvi in Canada brings an innovative targeted immunotherapy to patients diagnosed with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, an area of significant unmet medical need, and we are confident in the ability of our partner Incyte to bring it to eligible patients who need it most. The documented safety profile and durable response shown in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL treated with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide, suggest the combination could potentially lead to durable remission," said Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys.