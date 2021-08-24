Avnet Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9.1% and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, furthering our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “This increase follows strong performance in our 2021 fiscal year and is a reflection of our confidence in our financial position, robust cash generation and ability to promote continued growth and value creation for Avnet stakeholders.”