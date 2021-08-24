Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 (presentation scheduled for 12:05 pm ET)

The presentation at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference will be webcast live from the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at http://investor.aosmd.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of the company's website.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.