Speakers: Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nelson – Executive Vice President, Downstream & Chemicals Bruce Niemeyer – Vice President, Strategy and Sustainability Jeff Gustavson – President, Chevron New Energies

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its Energy Transition Spotlight conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to provide more details on how we plan to lower carbon intensity in our operations and grow lower carbon businesses.

The meeting will include presentations by several members of our Leadership Team, including our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wirth. After the formal presentation, we will hold a live question and answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Live Webcast: www.chevron.com

Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 833-548-0282

Conference ID #: 812 1440 1661

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

