ScanSource Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Sales and Profitability Growth

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. All results in this release reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted.

Net sales: $852.7 million, up 34% year-over-year

Gross profit: $95.8 million, up 29% year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $23.3 million for a 2.73% operating income margin

Non-GAAP operating income of $28.4 million, up 245% year-over-year, for a 3.33% non-GAAP operating income margin

income margin

Net income from continuing operations of $20.7 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 per share; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96 per share

Generated strong operating cash flow of $61.3 million for the quarter and $116.8 million for the fiscal year

Return on invested capital increased to 14.9% for the quarter

“Our employees delivered strong fourth quarter net sales and profitability growth with operational excellence across our business,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Our momentum and execution strengthen our confidence in our hybrid distribution strategy accelerating our growth across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud. ScanSource is uniquely positioned to enable the growth opportunities ahead for our channel partners and suppliers.”

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $852.7 million, up 34.0% year-over-year, or 33.7% year-over-year for organic growth. This reflects broad-based growth across our technologies in both operating segments in all geographies.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating income increased to $23.3 million from $(113.4) million for the prior-year quarter, which included goodwill and asset impairment charges of $120.5 million. Fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP operating income increased to $28.4 million for a 3.33% non-GAAP operating income margin, up from $8.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $20.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(108.9) million, or $(4.29) per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net income totaled $24.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which includes a $0.19 benefit from discrete tax items. These results compare to fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Full-Year Results

For fiscal year 2021, net sales increased 3.4% to $3.2 billion, or a 5.5% year-over-year increase on an organic basis. During the year, the Company saw continued progress in recovering from the sales impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Intelisys business, fiscal year 2021 net sales increased 13.1% year-over-year. Fiscal year 2021 GAAP operating income increased to $61.5 million, and non-GAAP operating income increased to $93.1 million, up 18.0% year-over-year. In July 2020, the Company implemented a $30 million annualized expense reduction program to address the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next phase of growth.

On a GAAP basis, net income for fiscal year 2021 totaled $45.4 million, or $1.78 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income increased to $69.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $52.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the fiscal year 2020.

Share Repurchase Authorization

ScanSource also announced a new $100 million authorization by its Board of Directors to repurchase shares of the Company's common stock.

"In setting our capital allocation priorities, our top priority is reinvestment in the growth of our business and driving value creation for our shareholders," said Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer, ScanSource, Inc. "Our repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in ScanSource's business and the strength of our long-term operating cash flow generation."

Repurchases may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and ScanSource may enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases. This share repurchase authorization does not obligate ScanSource to purchase any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The authorization does not have any time limit.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The following statements are based on ScanSource's current expectation for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

FY22 Annual Outlook Net sales growth, year-over-year At least 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $135 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cash share-based compensation expense (effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022). For comparison, fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding share-based compensation totaled $118 million. ScanSource’s outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

Webcast Details and CFO Commentary

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today, a CFO commentary, as a supplement to this press release and the Company's conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results in a conference call today, August 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including regarding the Company's FY22 outlook, capital allocation plans, growth opportunities and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, a failure of the Company's IT systems, a failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Income Statement Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, and restructuring costs. Effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, non-cash share-based compensation expense will also be added back in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,718 $ 29,485 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $19,341 at June 30, 2021 and $21,906 at June 30, 2020 568,984 443,185 Inventories 470,081 454,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,860 94,681 Current assets held for sale — 181,231 Total current assets 1,219,643 1,203,467 Property and equipment, net 42,836 55,641 Goodwill 218,877 214,288 Identifiable intangible assets, net 104,860 121,547 Deferred income taxes 21,853 24,630 Other non-current assets 63,615 72,521 Total assets $ 1,671,684 $ 1,692,094 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 634,805 $ 454,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,790 76,686 Current portion of contingent consideration — 46,334 Income taxes payable 2,501 5,886 Current portion of long-term debt 7,843 7,839 Current liabilities held for sale — 128,022 Total current liabilities 732,939 719,007 Deferred income taxes 3,954 3,884 Long-term debt, net of current portion 135,331 143,175 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 67,714 Other long-term liabilities 68,269 80,068 Total liabilities 940,493 1,013,848 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,499,465 and 25,361,298 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 71,253 63,765 Retained earnings 758,071 747,276 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,133) (132,795) Total shareholders’ equity 731,191 678,246 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,671,684 $ 1,692,094 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended June 30, Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 852,694 $ 636,450 $ 3,150,806 $ 3,047,734 Cost of goods sold 756,916 562,303 2,800,090 2,692,165 Gross profit 95,778 74,147 350,716 355,569 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,758 58,192 247,438 259,535 Depreciation expense 2,898 3,304 12,533 13,033 Intangible amortization expense 4,893 4,946 19,488 19,953 Restructuring and other charges (54) — 9,258 604 Impairment charges — 120,470 — 120,470 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 674 516 6,941 Operating income (loss) 23,283 (113,439) 61,483 (64,967) Interest expense 1,643 2,497 6,929 12,224 Interest income (1,341) (3,199) (3,097) (5,826) Other expense (income), net (65) 213 116 411 Income before income taxes 23,046 (112,950) 57,535 (71,776) Provision for income taxes 2,389 (4,091) 12,146 7,451 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 20,657 (108,859) 45,389 (79,227) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3,053 (108,403) (34,594) (113,427) Net income (loss) $ 23,710 $ (217,262) $ 10,795 $ (192,654) Per share data: Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, basic $ 0.81 $ (4.29) $ 1.79 $ (3.12) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share, basic 0.12 (4.28) (1.36) (4.47) Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.93 $ (8.57) $ 0.42 $ (7.59) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,482 25,353 25,423 25,378 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, diluted $ 0.80 $ (4.29) $ 1.78 $ (3.12) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share, diluted 0.12 (4.28) (1.36) (4.47) Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.92 $ (8.57) $ 0.42 $ (7.59) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,664 25,353 25,518 25,378

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 23,710 $ (217,262) $ 10,795 $ (192,654) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3,053 (108,403) (34,594) (113,427) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 20,657 (108,859) 45,389 (79,227) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 8,090 8,743 33,507 35,328 Amortization of debt issue costs 104 104 417 417 Provision for doubtful accounts 112 222 338 1,621 Share-based compensation 2,328 1,425 8,039 5,478 Impairment charges — 120,470 — 120,470 Deferred income taxes 2,941 (10,714) 2,916 (12,193) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 674 516 6,941 Contingent consideration payments excess — — (5,457) (3,050) Finance lease interest 23 21 119 85 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (50,204) 57,562 (118,859) 57,477 Inventories (6,394) 93,623 (12,301) 86,177 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,111) (2,903) (18,753) (13,880) Other non-current assets 7,102 (12,534) 9,948 (13,563) Accounts payable 105,511 (76,224) 175,120 (20,846) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,928) (1,992) (493) 11,239 Income taxes payable (2,886) 4,334 (3,679) (441) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 61,345 73,952 116,767 182,033 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Capital expenditures (80) 188 (2,363) (6,387) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (48,921) Cash received for business disposal — — 34,356 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations (80) 188 31,993 (55,308) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Borrowings on revolving credit, net of expenses 395,215 477,446 1,881,679 2,085,918 Repayments on revolving credit, net of expenses (449,017) (539,732) (1,949,392) (2,190,595) Borrowings on long-term debt, net (1,875) (938) (7,839) (4,085) Repayments of finance lease obligations (320) (1,105) (1,294) (1,765) Contingent consideration payments — — (41,393) (35,482) Exercise of stock options 12 — 451 754 Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards — — (1,036) (1,353) Repurchase of common stock — — — (6,078) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (55,985) (64,329) (118,824) (152,686) ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited), continued (in thousands) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 2,469 2,235 24,173 44,238 Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations — (35) (58) (77) Net cash flows used in financing activities of discontinued operations — (10,663) (29,494) (3,921) Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations 2,469 (8,463) (5,379) 40,240 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,648 (1,489) 3,706 (3,642) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,397 (141) 28,263 10,637 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,321 34,596 34,455 23,818 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at end of period 62,718 34,455 62,718 34,455 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — — — 4,970 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 62,718 $ 34,455 $ 62,718 $ 29,485

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended June 30, Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on invested capital ratio (ROIC), annualized (a) 14.9 % 4.0 % 11.8 % 7.5 % Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 20,657 $ (108,859 ) $ 45,389 $ (79,227 ) Plus: Interest expense 1,643 2,497 6,929 12,224 Plus: Income taxes 2,389 (4,091 ) 12,146 7,451 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 8,090 8,743 33,507 35,328 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 32,779 (101,710 ) 97,971 (24,224 ) Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 674 516 6,941 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 246 1,311 2,376 4,000 Plus: Restructuring costs (54 ) — 9,047 604 Plus: Impairment charges — 120,470 — 120,470 Plus: Tax recovery — (8,424 ) — (10,744 ) Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 32,971 $ 12,321 $ 109,910 $ 97,047 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity – beginning of the quarter (c) $ 690,575 $ 897,678 $ 678,246 $ 914,129 Equity – end of the quarter (c) 731,191 678,246 731,191 678,246 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of tax — 510 390 5,247 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 207 1,311 2,337 4,000 Plus: Restructuring, net (40 ) — 6,840 449 Plus: Impact of discontinued operations, net (3,053 ) 108,403 34,594 113,427 Plus: Impairment charges, net — 114,398 — 114,398 Plus: Tax recovery, net — (6,247 ) — (8,001 ) Average equity 709,440 897,150 726,799 910,948 Average funded debt (d) 177,074 337,973 202,869 390,709 Invested capital (denominator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 886,514 $ 1,235,123 $ 929,668 $ 1,301,657 (a) The annualized EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 91 days in the current and prior-year quarter. (b) Acquisition and divestiture costs are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. (c) In the quarter ending June 30, 2020, the Company recorded impairment charges of $120.5 million. Impairment charges, net of tax reduced equity by $114.4 million. (d) Average funded debt, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations, is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 597,943 $ 447,812 33.5 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (447) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 597,496 $ 447,812 33.4 % Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, reported $ 254,751 $ 188,638 35.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (1,224) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 253,527 $ 188,638 34.4 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 852,694 $ 636,450 34.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (1,671) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 851,023 $ 636,450 33.7 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 2,175,141 $ 2,093,217 3.9 % Foreign exchange impact (a) 19,311 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 2,194,452 $ 2,093,217 4.8 % Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, reported $ 975,665 $ 954,517 2.2 % Foreign exchange impact (a) 46,470 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,022,135 $ 954,517 7.1 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 3,150,806 $ 3,047,734 3.4 % Foreign exchange impact (a) 65,781 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 3,216,587 $ 3,047,734 5.5 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 771,403 $ 581,619 32.6 % International: Net sales, reported $ 81,291 $ 54,831 48.3 % Foreign exchange impact(a) (1,671) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 79,620 $ 54,831 45.2 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 852,694 $ 636,450 34.0 % Foreign exchange impact(a) (1,671) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 851,023 $ 636,450 33.7 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 2,840,731 $ 2,755,134 3.1 % International: Net sales, reported $ 310,075 $ 292,600 6.0 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 65,781 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 375,856 $ 292,600 28.5 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 3,150,806 $ 3,047,734 3.4 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 65,781 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 3,216,587 $ 3,047,734 5.5 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Quarter ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Change in fair value of contingent consideration Acquisition, divestiture, and restructuring costs(a) Tax recovery, net Impairment charges Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 852,694 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 852,694 Gross profit 95,778 — — — — — 95,778 Operating income 23,283 4,893 — 192 — — 28,368 Other expense, net 237 — — — — — 237 Pre-tax income 23,046 4,893 — 192 — — 28,131 Net income from continuing operations 20,657 3,698 — 167 — — 24,522 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.80 $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.01 $ — $ — $ 0.96 (a) Acquisition and divestiture costs totaled $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. Restructuring costs totaled $(0.1) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Quarter ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Change in fair value of contingent consideration Acquisition, divestiture, and restructuring costs(a) Tax recovery, net Impairment charges Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 636,450 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 636,450 Gross profit 74,147 — — — — — 74,147 Operating (loss) income (113,439) 4,946 674 1,311 (5,743) 120,470 8,219 Other expense, net (489) — — — 2,681 — 2,192 Pre-tax (loss) income (112,950) 4,946 674 1,311 (8,424) 120,470 6,027 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (108,859) 3,744 510 1,311 (6,247) 114,398 4,857 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (4.29) $ 0.15 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.25) $ 4.51 $ 0.19 (a) Acquisition and divestiture costs totaled xx for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and are generally nondeductible for tax purposes.

Year ended June 30, 2021 Reported GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Change in fair value of contingent consideration Acquisition, divestiture, and restructuring costs(a) Tax recovery, net Impairment charges Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,150,806 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,150,806 Gross profit 350,716 — — — — — 350,716 Operating income 61,483 19,488 516 11,634 — — 93,121 Other expense, net 3,948 — — — — — 3,948 Pre-tax income 57,535 19,488 516 11,634 — — 89,173 Net income from continuing operations 45,389 14,753 390 9,336 — — 69,868 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.78 $ 0.58 $ 0.02 $ 0.36 $ — $ — $ 2.74 (a) Acquisition and divestiture costs totaled $2.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. Restructuring costs totaled $9.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Year ended June 30, 2020 Reported GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Change in fair value of contingent consideration Acquisition, divestiture, and restructuring costs Tax recovery, net Impairment charges Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,047,734 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,047,734 Gross profit 355,569 — — — — — 355,569 Operating (loss) income (64,967) 19,953 6,941 4,604 (8,063) 120,470 78,938 Other expense, net 6,809 — — — 2,681 — 9,490 Pre-tax (loss) income (71,776) 19,953 6,941 4,604 (10,744) 120,470 69,448 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (79,227) 15,091 5,247 4,449 (8,001) 114,398 51,957 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (3.12) $ 0.59 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ (0.32) $ 4.51 $ 2.05 (a) Acquisition and divestiture costs totaled $4.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. Restructuring costs totaled $0.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Financial Results: Quarter ended June 30, Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net sales $ — $ 121,969 $ 213,373 $ 561,496 Cost of goods sold — 112,846 198,512 513,003 Gross profit — 9,123 14,861 48,493 Selling, general and administrative expenses — 11,337 17,291 53,946 Depreciation expense — 205 — 975 Intangible amortization expense — 330 — 1,403 Operating loss — (16,496) (2,430) (21,578) Interest expense, net — 163 394 1,399 Loss on disposal group 101 88,923 34,597 88,923 Other expense, net — 1,221 310 1,124 Loss from discontinued operations before taxes (101) (106,803) (37,731) (113,024) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,154) 1,600 (3,137) 403 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 3,053 $ (108,403) $ (34,594) $ (113,427)

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Assets and Liabilities: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ — $ 4,970 Accounts receivable, net — 117,200 Inventories, net — 106,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets — 23,808 Total current assets — 252,757 Property and equipment, net — 1,833 Deferred income taxes — 9,349 Other non-current assets — 6,215 Total assets, before valuation allowance — 270,154 Less: valuation allowance — (88,923) Total assets, net of valuation allowance (a) $ — $ 181,231 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ — $ 56,098 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities — 14,815 Other taxes payable — 20,378 Short-term borrowings — 3,524 Income tax payable — 1,085 Total current liabilities — 95,900 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 24,704 Other long-term liabilities — 7,418 Total liabilities(1) $ — $ 128,022 (a) Total assets and liabilities of discontinued operations are classified in current assets and liabilities, respectively, in the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2020. The discontinued operations were disposed of during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Forward-Looking Information (Unaudited) Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022: FY22 Outlook GAAP, Operating Income At least $92 million Intangible amortization $18 million Depreciation expense $14 million Share-based compensation expense $11 million Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $135 million

Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Share-Based Compensation Expense: FY21 Adjusted EBITDA, as reported (non-GAAP) $109.9 million Add: Share-based compensation expense $8.0 million Adjusted EBITDA, excluding share-based compensation expense $117.9 million

