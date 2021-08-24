RxSight to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 7, 2021 

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.rxsight.com/.