RxSight to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 7, 2021 

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
IR@rxsight.com

Company contact:
Roy Freeman
Sr. Director, Marketing
rfreeman@rxsight.com





