OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints an Experienced Sales Director to Focus on New Innovative Technologies and Expansion of Its Global Distribution Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 21:00  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies across the globe. Having already acquired three companies during 2021, ILUS is now working on multiple additional acquisitions, whilst simultaneously developing, testing, and certifying new technologies to add to its current stable of disruptive patented technology. To maximise the potential of the acquisitions whilst also ensuring growth for new technologies, ILUS has appointed internationally experienced Sales Director, Jason Bolze.

Jason Bolze joins ILUS with ten years’ sales experience, including over four years as a Regional Sales Director at prestigious British public safety technology company, Detego Global. Jason has new business development experience in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and USA. He has an extremely successful track record selling into the public safety technology sector where he has exceeded all required growth targets.

Jason’s extensive experience in the public safety sector gives him an excellent understanding of emergency service response requirements, whilst his technical knowledge and experience in Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, provides a strong platform for him to develop several key areas of focus for ILUS. These include the virtual reality fire safety training for which ILUS is completing certification, autonomous vehicle firefighting solutions including UAV (drone) surveillance and firefighting solutions, global battery fire suppression partnerships, global dealerships for the Electric UTV range and much more. In addition to this, Jason will also utilize his international channel sales experience to strengthen and expand the channel sales capability of ILUS’ new acquisitions.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Jason’s appointment: “Having worked with Jason for several years previously, I have seen Jason’s ability to consistently exceed quarterly and annual sales targets. Jason has a wealth of relevant experience and has already achieved so much in his career, yet he is still young, energetic, and incredibly passionate about driving growth. We are building a team which we can trust to deliver results – a team that sees the bigger picture and then works both harder and smarter than anyone else in our industry to make it happen. With this in mind, Jason is a perfect fit for ILUS. Knowing what Jason is capable of, I am excited to see the role he will play in developing business for our new technologies, establishing jaw-dropping global partnerships which we have our sights set on and ensuring that each new acquisition can reach its full sales potential.”

