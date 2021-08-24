checkAd

Applied Molecular Transport Appoints Holly Schachner, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Holly Schachner, M.D. a seasoned and accomplished industry veteran to its Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Schachner to AMT’s Board of Directors,” said Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT. “Holly’s extensive experience and expertise in late-stage global clinical development and medical affairs across a broad range of therapeutic areas, coupled with her strengths in organizational development, will be invaluable as AMT prepares for the next stage of growth.”

Dr. Schachner added, “This is an exciting time to join the AMT Board of Directors. The company’s unique platform is opening new possibilities in mucosal immunology and in a wide range of diseases with unmet need. I look forward to collaborating with the AMT executive leadership team and my fellow board members to further advance the company’s portfolio of potentially transformational oral biologic therapeutics.”

Dr. Schachner currently serves as chief medical officer of DoubleRainbow Biosciences, Inc. Prior to Double Rainbow, Dr. Schachner was senior vice president and therapeutic head of clinical science at MyoKardia, where she led a new therapeutic area focused on diastolic dysfunction, myocardial inflammation, and ischemia. Prior to joining MyoKardia, Dr. Schachner was chief medical officer of specialty medicine at Allergan, where she led the transformation to a matrixed medical organization and developed innovative and global approaches to education and clinical trials. Dr. Schachner’s career includes leadership roles as North America medical head for the diabetes cardiovascular (DCV) business unit at Sanofi, as well as serving simultaneously as U.S. medical chair. Earlier in her career, Dr. Schachner held medical leadership positions at Bayer Diabetes Care, Pfizer, Inc., and at Columbia University.

Dr. Schachner holds a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Michigan, an M.D. from Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed a pediatric residency and pediatric endocrinology fellowship at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

About AMT-101
AMT-101 is a novel GI-selective, oral fusion of hIL-10 and AMT’s proprietary carrier molecule, currently in development in four Phase 2 clinical trials in inflammatory bowel diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. AMT-101 is designed to cross the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier with limited entry into the bloodstream, thereby focusing hIL-10 at the primary site of inflammation for UC and potentially avoiding the side effects observed with systemic administration. By design, AMT-101 is actively transported through the IE barrier into the GI tissue, the primary site of inflammation in UC.

