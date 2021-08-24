Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Brooke Hart As Executive Vice President, Communications

Hart will be located in HII’s Washington, D.C. office and will report to Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO, effective Sept. 27.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Brooke Hart has been named executive vice president, communications. Hart will succeed Jerri Dickseski, who will retire on Sept. 1 after nearly 31 years of service.

“Jerri has been a member of my executive team for 17 years, and I’ve relied upon her communications acumen and sound counsel,” Petters said. “The breadth and depth of her communication expertise, coupled with her endless energy and drive, have been instrumental in building HII from its foundation. I thank her for passionately telling the stories of our employees and the hard work they perform every day to support a greater good and our nation’s security. I wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”

Hart will be responsible for the company’s communications strategy and execution, encompassing all external communications, media relations, advertising, executive communications, enterprise employee communications, crisis communications, corporate special events, web and social media, and branding/corporate image.

“Brooke has an extensive background in communications,” Petters said. “As a veteran TV journalist and executive communicator, Brooke brings a solid understanding of the importance of executing communications tools for developing a narrative for a company and being responsive to all of our stakeholders. I have full confidence in her abilities, and I look forward to her joining my team to help position HII for continued success.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/brooke-hart.

Hart comes to HII from the Sierra Nevada Corporation, a privately held aerospace and defense company, where she was the vice president, communications and brand. Prior to joining Sierra Nevada in 2015, she was a partner and vice president for the Crystal Tech Fund/Disruption Corporation, and a senior officer at the Pew Charitable Trusts. Earlier in her career, Hart worked as a journalist for NPR and NBC News. She holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Stanford University, and a master’s degree in liberal studies from Georgetown University.