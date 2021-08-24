checkAd

URBN Q2 Record Sales, Record Profits

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $127 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net income was $181 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021, were a record $1.16 billion. Net sales increased 20.3% compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 22%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low single-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 53% at the Free People Group, 20% at Urban Outfitters and 14% at the Anthropologie Group. Total Retail segment net sales increased 24%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 30% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, total Company net sales increased 14.1% compared to the six months ended July 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 17%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by double-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic resulting from temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in Europe and Canada. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 27% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

“We’re pleased to report record second quarter sales and earnings driven by extraordinary performance at all three brands,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to all Brand, Creative and Shared teams for the exceptional execution that led to a 110% increase in earnings per share over fiscal 2020,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
Net sales by brand                      
Urban Outfitters $ 441,616     $ 323,889     $ 355,045  
Anthropologie Group   450,593       295,126       394,280  
Free People Group   249,708       178,019       205,940  
Menus & Venues   5,869       1,560       7,064  
Nuuly (1)   9,939       4,672        
Total Company $ 1,157,725     $ 803,266     $ 962,329  


  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
Net sales by segment                      
Retail Segment $ 1,089,022     $ 757,471     $ 878,693  
Wholesale Segment   58,764       41,123       83,636  
Subscription Segment (1)   9,939       4,672        
Total Company $ 1,157,725     $ 803,266     $ 962,329  


  Six Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
Net sales by brand                      
Urban Outfitters $ 791,297     $ 561,209     $ 671,851  
Anthropologie Group   804,160       529,201       749,268  
Free People Group   462,459       285,683       392,131  
Menus & Venues   9,465       4,714       13,492  
Nuuly (1)   17,759       10,942        
Total Company $ 2,085,140     $ 1,391,749     $ 1,826,742  


  Six Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
Net sales by segment                      
Retail Segment $ 1,946,508     $ 1,318,703     $ 1,661,256  
Wholesale Segment   120,873       62,104       165,486  
Subscription Segment (1)   17,759       10,942        
Total Company $ 2,085,140     $ 1,391,749     $ 1,826,742  

        (1)   The Subscription segment (which is comprised of the Nuuly brand) began operations on July 30, 2019.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 478 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $119.4 million to $435.3 million from $315.9 million in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low second quarter merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and a leverage in store occupancy expense primarily due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands recorded lower merchandise markdown rates with the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie brands achieving record low second quarter merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. Delivery and logistics expense deleverage was primarily driven by the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense also deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 327 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $151.0 million to $735.9 million from $584.9 million in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low first half merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and a leverage in store occupancy expense due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands recorded record low first half merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. Delivery and logistics expense deleverage was primarily driven by the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense also deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees.

As of July 31, 2021, total inventory increased by $43.1 million, or 9.8%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2019. The increase in inventory was due to the increase in net sales.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $31.6 million, or 13.3%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 23.3% from 24.7% in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $29.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 23.8% from 25.5% in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the period to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses to support the overall growth of the Company partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2021, was 22.4% compared to 26.0% in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2021, was 23.8% compared to 25.2% in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021, was $127 million and record second quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.28. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2021, was $181 million and record first half earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares. During the year ended January 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. As of July 31, 2021, 25.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company opened a total of 28 new retail locations including: 15 Free People Group stores (including 7 FP Movement stores), 9 Urban Outfitters stores and 4 Anthropologie Group stores; and closed 6 retail locations including: 2 Free People Group stores, 2 Anthropologie Group stores, 1 Urban Outfitters store and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant. During the six months ended July 31, 2021, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 255 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 239 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 162 Free People Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 10 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of July 31, 2021. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

A conference call will be held today to discuss second quarter results and will be webcast at 5:30 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/di4txumm

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: the impacts of public health crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.


(Tables follow)

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
                       
Net sales $ 1,157,725     $ 803,266     $ 962,329  
Cost of sales   722,460       565,228       646,454  
Gross profit   435,265       238,038       315,875  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   269,412       168,619       237,814  
Income from operations   165,853       69,419       78,061  
Other (loss) income, net   (1,797 )     (533 )     3,498  
Income before income taxes   164,056       68,886       81,559  
Income tax expense   36,794       34,486       21,239  
Net income $ 127,262     $ 34,400     $ 60,320  
                       
Net income per common share:                      
Basic $ 1.29     $ 0.35     $ 0.61  
Diluted $ 1.28     $ 0.35     $ 0.61  
                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   98,315,441       97,778,749       99,095,562  
Diluted   99,601,292       98,104,918       99,602,465  
                       
                       
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES                      
Net sales   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of sales   62.4 %     70.4 %     67.2 %
Gross profit   37.6 %     29.6 %     32.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses   23.3 %     21.0 %     24.7 %
Income from operations   14.3 %     8.6 %     8.1 %
Other (loss) income, net   (0.1 %)     (0.0 %)     0.4 %
Income before income taxes   14.2 %     8.6 %     8.5 %
Income tax expense   3.2 %     4.3 %     2.2 %
Net income   11.0 %     4.3 %     6.3 %

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended  
  July 31,  
  2021     2020     2019  
                       
Net sales $ 2,085,140     $ 1,391,749     $ 1,826,742  
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)   1,349,224       1,127,340       1,241,811  
Store impairment         14,528        
Gross profit   735,916       249,881       584,931  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   496,560       379,197       466,850  
Income (loss) from operations   239,356       (129,316 )     118,081  
Other (loss) income, net   (1,952 )     (371 )     6,178  
Income (loss) before income taxes   237,404       (129,687 )     124,259  
Income tax expense (benefit)   56,595       (25,645 )     31,354  
Net income (loss) $ 180,809     $ (104,042 )   $ 92,905  
                       
Net income (loss) per common share:                      
Basic $ 1.84     $ (1.06 )   $ 0.91  
Diluted $ 1.82     $ (1.06 )   $ 0.91  
                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   98,213,555       97,843,796       101,722,244  
Diluted   99,463,468       97,843,796       102,427,040  
                       
                       
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES                      
Net sales   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)   64.7 %     81.0 %     68.0 %
Store impairment         1.0 %      
Gross profit   35.3 %     18.0 %     32.0 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses   23.8 %     27.3 %     25.5 %
Income (loss) from operations   11.5 %     (9.3 %)     6.5 %
Other (loss) income, net   (0.1 %)     (0.0 %)     0.3 %
Income (loss) before income taxes   11.4 %     (9.3 %)     6.8 %
Income tax expense (benefit)   2.7 %     (1.8 %)     1.7 %
Net income (loss)   8.7 %     (7.5 %)     5.1 %

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

  July 31,     January 31,     July 31,     July 31,  
  2021     2021     2020     2019  
ASSETS                              
Current assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 464,811     $ 395,635     $ 662,860     $ 162,018  
Marketable securities   156,982       174,695       501       171,398  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $1,302, $4,028, $4,123 and $939, respectively 		  94,402       89,952       60,441       95,131  
Inventory   483,148       389,618       351,771       440,087  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   196,070       173,432       195,393       131,763  
Total current assets   1,395,413       1,223,332       1,270,966       1,000,397  
Property and equipment, net   1,047,751       967,422       889,126       867,434  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,068,919       1,114,762       1,134,678       1,085,543  
Marketable securities   113,249       123,662       9,216       78,857  
Deferred income taxes and other assets   117,556       117,167       121,292       105,814  
Total Assets $ 3,742,888     $ 3,546,345     $ 3,425,278     $ 3,138,045  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Current liabilities:                              
Accounts payable $ 240,245     $ 237,386     $ 207,261     $ 181,955  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   243,338       254,703       270,326       209,072  
Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other
current liabilities 		  462,782       414,043       293,629       235,106  
Total current liabilities   946,365       906,132       771,216       626,133  
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities   1,030,212       1,074,009       1,102,250       1,090,623  
Long-term debt               120,000        
Deferred rent and other liabilities   96,891       88,846       81,219       59,885  
Total Liabilities   2,073,468       2,068,987       2,074,685       1,776,641  
                               
Shareholders’ equity:                              
Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued 		                     
Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares
authorized, 98,357,090, 97,815,985, 97,779,586 and
97,965,012 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 		10     10     10     10  
Additional paid-in-capital   26,581       19,360       9,956        
Retained earnings   1,655,917       1,475,108       1,369,830       1,398,681  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,088 )     (17,120 )     (29,203 )     (37,287 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   1,669,420       1,477,358       1,350,593       1,361,404  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,742,888     $ 3,546,345     $ 3,425,278     $ 3,138,045  


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Six Months Ended  
    July 31,  
    2021     2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income (loss)   $ 180,809     $ (104,042 )   $ 92,905  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     51,223       53,388       55,395  
Non-cash lease expense     95,097       97,655       94,173  
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes     (1,275 )     (17,074 )     1,107  
Share-based compensation expense     11,968       11,257       11,461  
Store impairment           14,528        
Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net     121       679       593  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                        
Receivables     (4,349 )     27,912       (15,032 )
Inventory     (93,049 )     58,002       (71,899 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     4,272       (62,170 )     (23,121 )
Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities     61,586       94,196       16,009  
Operating lease liabilities     (111,210 )     (59,115 )     (100,338 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     195,193       115,216       61,253  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Cash paid for property and equipment     (105,624 )     (72,103 )     (116,465 )
Cash paid for marketable securities     (165,927 )     (92,949 )     (235,094 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities     148,582       383,056       320,411  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (122,969 )     218,004       (31,148 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Borrowings under debt           220,000        
Repayments of debt           (100,000 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     2,816             974  
Share repurchases related to share repurchase program           (7,036 )     (217,421 )
Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards     (7,562 )     (3,742 )     (5,429 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (4,746 )     109,222       (221,876 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     1,698       (1,421 )     (4,471 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     69,176       441,021       (196,242 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     395,635       221,839       358,260  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 464,811     $ 662,860     $ 162,018  

 

  Contact: Oona McCullough
    Executive Director of Investor Relations
    (215) 454-4806






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

URBN Q2 Record Sales, Record Profits PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.
Medolife Rx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results, Schedules Conference ...
Voxtur Strengthens Its Cloud-Based Valuation Management Platform With Acquisition of Xome ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...