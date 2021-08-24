checkAd

TILT announces historic partnership with Shinnecock Indian Nation of New York to develop vertical cannabis operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 22:01  |  33   |   |   

TILT and the Shinnecock Nation will cooperatively build and operate cannabis cultivation, processing, dispensaries and consumption lounge facilities on Long Island

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced a new partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation (“Shinnecock” or the “Nation”), a federally recognized Native American tribe living on their traditional lands on Long Island, N.Y., to establish vertical cannabis operations on their aboriginal tribal territory in the Hamptons.

Through a joint venture with the Nation’s cannabis project development firm Conor Green, TILT will finance, build and provide management services for the vertical cannabis operations of the Shinnecock Nation’s wholly owned cannabis business, Little Beach Harvest (“Little Beach Harvest”). The combination of TILT’s cannabis industry expertise with Shinnecock’s long history of understanding and use of plant medicine for healing will serve as the foundation of a truly unique and socially equitable partnership in the cannabis industry.

“We are proud to help create an entry into the cannabis industry that will be impactful for the Shinnecock Nation,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “To date, Indigenous people have been largely excluded from the social equity conversation across the country. This partnership -- which is a true partnership in every sense -- is a step forward in creating social equity for the Nation. We believe our expertise in cannabis operations along with Shinnecock’s thought-leadership and cultural connection to plant medicine will deliver economic growth for the region, while cementing the Nation as a leader in cannabis operations among Indigenous communities.”

The TILT team will work closely with Little Beach Harvest to educate, train and employ tribal members and the local community, together creating a sustainable environment that fosters economic growth within Shinnecock for generations to come.

“This is an exciting and momentous opportunity for our Nation,” said Chenae Bullock, member of the Shinnecock Nation and Managing Director of Little Beach Harvest. “As the wealth gap in the U.S. has grown wider and wider, it is economic development opportunities like this that will help our tribe bridge the gap. Through our partnership with TILT, we will not only create dozens of jobs and jump start careers, but will also cultivate business relationships with other tribal business owners, generating growth for Indigenous communities."

