Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 13, 2021, short interest in 2,794 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,606,983,029 shares compared with 8,508,823,975 shares in 2,770 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 30, 2021. The mid-August short interest represents 3.18 days compared with 3.45 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,032 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,392,800,340 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 13, 2021 compared with 2,398,658,213 shares in 2,002 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.70 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.38.

In summary, short interest in all 4,826 Nasdaq securities totaled 10,999,783,369 shares at the August 13, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,772 issues and 10,907,482,188 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.68 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.59 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

