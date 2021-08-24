Mid Penn Bank Promotes Dickinson to Chief Retail Officer

In her new role as Chief Retail Officer, Dickinson will continue to report to Scott Micklewright, Chief Revenue Officer, and will lead all retail activities across the Mid Penn Bank and Scottdale Bank and Trust (a division of Mid Penn Bank) footprint. She is responsible for the 36 branch banking offices and the Bank’s commercial cash management programs throughout the franchise.

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (Bank), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is proud to announce that Executive Vice President, Joan Dickinson, has been promoted to Chief Retail Officer of the Bank.

Dickinson, who most recently served as Chief of Staff, has been with Mid Penn Bank since 2013 focusing primarily on developing the retail strategy, commercial lending, and relationship expansion initiatives. As Regional President, she built and led the Lancaster region team and was an integral part of establishing and growing the Bank’s presence in that market.

“Joan has been a key part of our Retail Banking activities for years, and with more than three decades of business development and relationship building success, is the perfect choice for the newly created Chief Retail Officer position,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “Her deep understanding of the industry, along with her insights into customer preference will prove invaluable as we continue to enhance and streamline our retail delivery channels.”



Dickinson holds a Master of Business Administration from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Moravian University. She has more than 30 years of financial services experience.



About Mid Penn Bank.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 36 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e507317-8547-4625 ...

CONTACT: Contact: Matt Miller matt.miller@midpennbank.com 484-527-4025