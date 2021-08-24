AAR launches inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

checkAd

Wood Dale, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“For over 65 years, we have been committed to the well-being of our employees, our customers and our communities and we are excited to release our inaugural ESG report,” said John Holmes, AAR President & CEO. “While we have a long history of ESG-related activities, this report marks the first time we have consolidated and communicated our actions comprehensively. I would like to thank the AAR team for their long-standing support in demonstrating our commitment to Doing It Right.”

The ESG report provides insight into how AAR´s business and values have guided ESG practices and actions in areas where the Company believes to have the most meaningful impact. The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, and includes an index with relevant SASB and GRI metrics. The document highlights the ESG activities of AAR and its consolidated subsidiaries over Fiscal Years (FY) 2021 and 2020 and includes a baseline inventory of key environmental data.

To download a copy of AAR´s ESG report, please visit the Company´s ESG webpage: www.aarcorp.com/about/environmental-social-governance-esg/

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 
