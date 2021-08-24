checkAd

Eguana Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after close of market on August 26, 2021. Eguana management will host a conference call on Thursday August 26th, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (EDT) to discuss the quarter results, provide a business update, and hold a live question and answer period. Registration in advance is required.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 26, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM EDT
Telephone Access:
Canada:
+1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799
US:
+1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
To Register in Advance:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K5Sq6Sp0TvKghg-FsvNqqA
To Access the Virtual Meeting:
The URL for the Virtual Meeting will be provided to Shareholders who register using the link provided above.
Webinar ID: 837 7010 2996
Webinar Password: 240207

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries
Justin Holland
CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.
+1.416.728.7635
Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to: the Debentures and the Conversion and the expected effects thereof; TSXV approval of the Debt Settlement and the Outstanding Debentures. Agreements and issuance of the Accrued Interest Shares to the Electing Holders. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect”, “intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward- looking information include, among others: the value of the total Debentures outstanding on the Conversion Date; the number of Common Shares issued by the Company as a result of the Conversion; the amount of interest payments that would have been payable if the outstanding Debentures were held until maturity; the TSXV may not approve the Debt Settlement Agreements and issuance of the Accrued Interest Shares to the Electing Holders; the Company may not force the conversion of the Outstanding Debentures into Common Shares and the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

