Adamis Announces Appointment of David C. Benedicto as Chief Financial Officer and Other Events

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented: “David has been an important member of our finance team since he joined Adamis nearly seven years ago. In addition to possessing strong experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, he knows our assets and pipeline exceedingly well. Our leadership is confident that he is prepared to step into the Chief Financial Officer role and oversee all of the Company’s finance functions. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Robert for his many years of partnership and service to Adamis. Most recently, he helped facilitate the sale of assets of our US Compounding, Inc. subsidiary. We wish Robert well as he pursues new opportunities.”

Mr. Benedicto has more than two decades of experience operating in finance roles at public and private companies. Since joining Adamis in late 2014, he has served as Controller and then as Chief Accounting Officer. He previously held a senior accounting manager role at Trius Therapeutics, Inc. prior to the business being acquired. He has also held controller positions and led finance functions at HERC Products, Inc. and BAE Systems Inc. Mr. Benedicto is a CPA and a CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Saint La Salle and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Redlands.

Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq

The Company also announced that, as expected, on August 20, 2021, it received a standard notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that, because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, as well as its 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, the Company does not comply with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In response to a previous notification letter from Nasdaq relating to the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, the Company has previously submitted to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. In connection with its review of the plan, Nasdaq has requested that the Company submit an updated plan to regain compliance. The letter indicated that if Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to November 22, 2021, to regain compliance. If an exception is granted, the Company may regain compliance at any time during the permitted period upon filing the Form 10-Qs with the SEC, as well as any other required periodic reports that are due within that period. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The Notice was issued in accordance with standard Nasdaq procedures and has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.