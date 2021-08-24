checkAd

NRG Energy, Inc. Completes Full Redemption of Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Partial Redemption of Its 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2027

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced that on August 24, 2021 it completed the previously announced redemption of (i) all of the $1.0 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and (ii) $355 million of the $1.23 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”).

The redemption price for the redeemed 2026 Notes and 2027 Notes was an amount equal to 103.625% and 103.313% of the principal amount of the redeemed 2026 and 2027 Notes, respectively, plus accrued and unpaid interest, in each case, to the date of redemption.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

