NRG Energy, Inc. Completes Full Redemption of Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Partial Redemption of Its 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2027

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced that on August 24, 2021 it completed the previously announced redemption of (i) all of the $1.0 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and (ii) $355 million of the $1.23 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”).

The redemption price for the redeemed 2026 Notes and 2027 Notes was an amount equal to 103.625% and 103.313% of the principal amount of the redeemed 2026 and 2027 Notes, respectively, plus accrued and unpaid interest, in each case, to the date of redemption.